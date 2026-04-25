Pedalling through change: How cycling is finding its place in Tamil Nadu’s fast lanes

For Dr Jagadish Ramasamy, Assistant Professor, Department of Biochemistry at AIIMS Madurai, cycling has been part of his life for over a decade. “I started cycling for fitness in 2013 when I joined CMC Vellore for my MD,” he says. Initially riding within the campus, he gradually expanded his routes, taking on uphill rides to Balamathi.

When he moved to Ramanathapuram in 2021 to work at AIIMS Madurai’s temporary campus, cycling became part of his daily commute. “I stayed close to the institute, so I cycled about five kilometres every day,” he says. Later, in Madurai, he joined a cycling club, which introduced him to a larger network of riders and group events.

What stood out to him was the growing cycling culture beyond metro cities. “I used to think cycling was more common in big cities. But Madurai has a very active community,” he says. Regular group rides, heritage cycling trips and participation from riders across cities like Coimbatore highlight the enthusiasm.

Community plays a big role in promoting cycling. “Whenever I have doubts, I share them with the group and there is always someone ready to help. It keeps you motivated,” he tells us.

However, like John, he emphasises the issue of safety. “I usually cycle early in the morning when traffic is less. Roads are not always cyclist-friendly. The lack of dedicated cycling tracks remains a major barrier. If there were proper lanes, more people would take it up confidently,” he notes. Post-pandemic, he has seen a noticeable rise in people turning to cycling. “After Covid, many started focusing on fitness and cycling picked up,” he says.

Across Tamil Nadu, cycling is slowly gaining ground. Whether it is for fitness, community, or convenience, more people are choosing to get on two wheels. But for this movement to truly grow, riders say, it needs more than enthusiasm; it needs safer roads, better awareness and space in the city’s everyday life.