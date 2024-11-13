PE teacher held for sexual abuse of students in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: A 42-year-old physical education teacher of a private school near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district was arrested under Pocso Act on Tuesday after being charged with sexual abuse of some girl students.

The accused teacher Ponsingh is a resident of Christianagaram, Udangudi.

After the issue came to light, Ponsingh went absconding and a special team nabbed him in Coimbatore as per the directive from SP Albert John, sources said.

Investigations revealed that the incident happened when the teacher took the girl students to a tournament. Charges were proved after a probe by Additional SP, and Tiruchendur All Women police.