    PE teacher held for sexual abuse of students in Thoothukudi

    Investigations revealed that the incident happened when the teacher took the girl students to a tournament.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Nov 2024 7:36 AM IST
    Representative image

    MADURAI: A 42-year-old physical education teacher of a private school near Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district was arrested under Pocso Act on Tuesday after being charged with sexual abuse of some girl students.

    The accused teacher Ponsingh is a resident of Christianagaram, Udangudi.

    After the issue came to light, Ponsingh went absconding and a special team nabbed him in Coimbatore as per the directive from SP Albert John, sources said.

    Investigations revealed that the incident happened when the teacher took the girl students to a tournament. Charges were proved after a probe by Additional SP, and Tiruchendur All Women police.

