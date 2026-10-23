PDS rice quality, curbing price rise top on agenda: Minister Venkataramanan

After inspecting the stock, quality, distribution and prices of essential commodities, including rice and pulses, in Madurai, the minister said the government was working to ensure that consumers received good-quality rice. He said the government sends paddy procured from farmers to rice mills immediately, processes it into rice, and distributes it quickly.

On complaints about the quality of ration rice in some areas, Venkataramanan said the government was taking steps to ensure better-quality supplies. He added that he had held consultations with rice mill owners, agents and traders to identify shortcomings in distribution and the reasons for price increases.

The minister said monitoring would step up and raids would intensify over the next two to three days to prevent hoarding, with the cooperation of the public and traders.

He also said people should be aware of their eligibility for ration commodities and choose the appropriate ration card category. He said government employees, income tax payers, and financially well-off people who own cars and houses should consider switching to a suitable card category, adding that this would help ensure ration commodities reach those who need them most.