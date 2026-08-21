PDS number enough for cardless ration supply across outlets: Minister P Venkataramanan

Tamil Nadu has 38,438 fair price shops, he said, adding that the government was taking steps to procure more fine varieties of rice. The department had also obtained land belonging to the Dharmapuram Adheenam for use as paddy storage godowns, Venkataramanan said.

He said full-time fair price shops would be established in urban areas when 800 families were attached to a shop, and in rural areas when the number reached 500. Part-time shops would be considered where 150 families were attached.

The minister's remarks on alleged bribes at paddy procurement centres, however, triggered protests from DMK members.

Former minister Govi Chezhiaan alleged that farmers were being made to pay Rs 50 to Rs 60 per bag at procurement centres and questioned whether the government was willing to admit that such practices continued under the present regime.

Former minister K N Nehru said such payments were still being collected. "Whoever takes the bribe, people know," he said.

Minister Aadhav Arjuna said the issue was about farmers and not politics. He said even DMK MLA K Poondi Kalaivanan had raised the issue of bribes during the previous regime.

He also alleged that farmer organisations had complained of interference by local-body representatives and political functionaries at procurement centres.

"Political interference exists at paddy procurement centres. Our stand is that it should not be there," Arjuna said.

Venkataramanan said the TVK government was taking action wherever irregularities were corrected.