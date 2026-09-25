"PAYANAM", a de-addiction and rehab programme for drug offenders launched in Puzhal Prison

CHENNAI: In a first in the nation, Director General of Tamil Nadu Prisons and Correctional Services Sandeep Rai Rathore on Thursday inaugurated a comprehensive de-addiction and rehabilitation programme dubbed PAYANAM (Positive Awareness Yielding Against Narcotics Addiction Movement) as a pilot project at Central Prison in Puzhal.
PAYANAM has been designed as a structured programme focusing on de-addiction, behavioural change, rehabilitation and reintegration into society, through counselling, psychological support, therapeutic interventions, life-skill development and rehabilitation support, an official statement said.
DGP (Prisons), Sandeep Rai Rathore stated that drug addiction affects not only the individual but also the family and society, and that the responsibility of the correctional system should extend beyond custody to include treatment, reform, rehabilitation and reintegration.
He further stated that PAYANAM is aligned with the Chief Minister's recent emphasis on creating a drug-free Tamil Nadu, with focus not only on awareness and prevention, but also on de-addiction, treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration.
The prisons director also appreciated Chennai-based NGO, PRISM, for conceptualising and designing the PAYANAM module and partnering with the Prison Department in implementing the pilot project.
Addressing the participants, the DGP said that while the Department can provide the necessary support, counselling and opportunities, the decision to change has to come from within. He encouraged the participants to make positive use of the programme, develop their skills and prepare themselves for a better life after release.
As a pilot project, the implementation and outcomes of PAYANAM will be monitored and evaluated, and the experience gained will be used for further strengthening and development of the programme.