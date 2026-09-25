"PAYANAM", a de-addiction and rehab programme for drug offenders launched in Puzhal Prison

PAYANAM has been designed as a structured programme focusing on de-addiction, behavioural change, rehabilitation and reintegration into society, through counselling, psychological support, therapeutic interventions, life-skill development and rehabilitation support, an official statement said.

DGP (Prisons), Sandeep Rai Rathore stated that drug addiction affects not only the individual but also the family and society, and that the responsibility of the correctional system should extend beyond custody to include treatment, reform, rehabilitation and reintegration.

He further stated that PAYANAM is aligned with the Chief Minister's recent emphasis on creating a drug-free Tamil Nadu, with focus not only on awareness and prevention, but also on de-addiction, treatment, rehabilitation and social reintegration.