Pay Rs 16 lakh compensation policyholder, Thanjavur consumer court tells Star Health

TIRUCHY: Thanjavur consumer court on Wednesday ordered an insurance firm to provide a compensation of Rs 16 lakh to a policyholder.

Sources said, Rajesh (35), a resident from Keezha Vasal in Thanjavur had a medical insurance worth Rs 5 lakh with Star Health Insurance Company which was valid till November 13, 2023.

Against such a backdrop, Rajesh developed a lung issue on October 4, 2022. He underwent a surgery at two private hospitals in Thanjavur and Tiruchy. Subsequently, Rajesh applied for the insurance claim of RS 11 lakh but the insurance firm cancelled his application claiming that he was suffering from lung disease before obtaining the policy.

However, Rajesh approached the Thanjavur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and appealed for the medical claims. The Chairperson Sekar who heard the case on Wednesday, ordered the insurance firm to disburse the medical claim of Rs 11 lakh with 9 per cent interest and Rs 5 lakh for his mental agony and the miscellaneous expenses of Rs 10,000 to Rajesh.