Pay Rs 10 lakh to three boys raped by father, uncle, Madras HC directs TN govt

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira thus thought it was a fit case to grant compensation as the children were subjected to assault over a period of years, resulting in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which needs continuous therapy.



The court was hearing the appeal filed by the victims' mother and guardian challenging the Pocso court order to the limited extent of compensation. The trial court had sentenced the accused father and uncle to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh, which was to be proportionally disbursed to the bank account of the three victim children.



In 2006, the appellant mother had married one of the accused, and her sister married the accused's brother (who is another accused) in 2011. The first couple had two sons and the other couple had one son. Both families lived together in Saudi Arabia. In 2018, the mother of two children caught the uncle showing pornographic content to the boys. She later found out that the brothers had sedated the children and forced them to cooperate for sex and inflicted burns when the boys refused.



The families later shifted to India and resided in their maternal home.

However, it was learned in 2019 that the brothers took the boys to their home and committed penetrative sexual assault on them. The mother finally lodged a complaint, a case was registered and a final report was filed for offences under Section 5(i), 5(m), 5(n), and 5(l) of the POCSO Act. The trial court found the accused guilty and sentenced them accordingly.