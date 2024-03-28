Pay Rs 1 lakh for selling faulty elevator, private company told

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu Consumer Court on Wednesday directed a private lift company to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to a customer for not acting on his complaint about a faulty lift.

The complainant, Subbaiah from the Perungudi area, had bought a lift in 2020 for Rs 6 lakh for his apartment complex.

The company included a two-year warranty for the elevator as it was during the pandemic period but the lift started developing glitches the very next year. However, when Subbaiah raised a complaint, the company staff took the elevator and Rs 23,000 from him and disappeared for several weeks after that.

Despite repeated calls, when he received no response, a frustrated Subbaiah filed a case at the Chengalpattu consumer court in connection.

When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, judges Jawahar and Vimala ruled that it was wrong to install the lift without obtaining the principal inspector’s certificate, and that it was an unfair business practice to do so, as per Section 41 of the Tamil Nadu Lift Act 1994.

Both the judges found that the elevator was not fixed in an efficient manner, following which they directed the company to pay Rs 1 lakh as compensation to Subbaiah, in addition to paying him a legal fee of Rs 10,000.