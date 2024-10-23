Pay part-time teachers salaries for November before Deepavali, Seeman urges TN govt

Begin typing your search...

    23 Oct 2024 1:37 PM IST
    NTK party leader Seeman

    CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman has urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure that part-time teachers receive their November salaries and festive incentives before Deepavali, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

    In a recent statement, he criticized the DMK for not fulfilling its promise made during the 2021 assembly elections to make part-time teachers permanent employees.

    Seeman highlighted that the delay in granting permanent status has left part-time teachers to face economic challenges with a current salary of Rs 12,500.

    He described the government's inaction as a betrayal and called for immediate action to support over 12,000 part-time teachers who have been struggling for tenure for 13 years.

