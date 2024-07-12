Pay minimum stipend to juniors as per HC order: TN and Pondy Bar Council tells senior advocates

CHENNAI: The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry issued a circular to lawyers to pay minimum stipends to their juniors as per the directions of the Madras High Court.

The circular issued on Friday stated that the Bar Council has passed a resolution in the general council meeting held on July 5 to circulate the order passed by the High Court to all the advocates associations.

On June 12, a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan directed all senior advocates in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai, who employ the services of juniors to pay a minimum stipend of Rs 20,000/month. The bench also directed the senior advocates in other parts of TN and Puducherry to pay a minimum stipend of Rs 15,000/month to their juniors.

Enrolled advocate Farida Begum from Puducherry had moved a petition seeking to direct the Puducherry government and Bar Council of Tamil Nadu to implement the Advocates’ Welfare Fund Act, 2001, to safeguard their livelihoods. During the hearing, the bench issued the directions, and also instructed the Bar Council to issue circulars about it to lawyers in 4 weeks.

Followed by the direction, the Bar Council passed the resolution to circulate the order intimating all the advocates associations to comply with the High Court order.