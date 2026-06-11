Pay May month salary to Chennai Corporation health staff immediately, urges Anbumani

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to immediately release the pending May month salary of contract doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers employed at urban primary health centres, stating that withholding wages for more than 10 days is unacceptable and has affected public healthcare services.
Expressing concern over the delay in salary disbursement, Anbumani said contract doctors, nurses and other medical personnel working in urban primary health centres under the Greater Chennai Corporation staged a protest by laying siege to Ripon Building, the civic body's headquarters, demanding the release of their May month salary.
He noted that despite rendering their services, the healthcare workers had not received their wages even after more than 10 days, describing the situation as condemnable.
Anbumani pointed out that the protest had disrupted medical services at urban primary health centres across Chennai affecting patients who depend on these facilities for primary healthcare. He said the public should not be made to suffer due to administrative lapses on the part of the Corporation.
Referring to reports that technical issues in a software application and other administrative reasons were behind the delay, the PMK leader said no justification could be accepted for withholding salaries of employees who had already completed their work. Denying or delaying wages, he said, was unfair and against basic human rights.
He urged the Greater Chennai Corporation to take immediate steps to release the pending May month salary to all healthcare workers and also address their other demands, including job security, in coordination with the State government.