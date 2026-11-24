CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a full interest waiver for farmers who settle their outstanding crop loan dues, after adjusting the eligible loan waiver amount, by November 30, enabling them to regularise their accounts and obtain fresh crop loans.
As per the GO issued by the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department on November 6, farmers have been urged to repay the remaining loan amount within the stipulated deadline to avail themselves of the benefit.
The government said 5,70,942 farmers had received crop loans totalling Rs 5,190 crore during the current financial year. To facilitate repayment, cooperative credit societies will function on November 28 and 29, despite the weekend holidays.
Farmers can contact their respective district joint registrars of cooperative societies or access assistance through the WhatsApp helpline 98400 65423.