Pay bills, file complaints through Tangedco’s new app

CHENNAI: To provide consumers with easy access to pay their bills and register complaints, Tangedco has launched an integrated payment and complaints mobile phone application.

Using this, consumers can pay electricity bills and also file complaints about power failure, meter issues, billing, voltage fluctuation, damaged poles, energy theft, fire and conductor snapping.

According to Tangedco officials, action on the complaints would be taken at the earliest with the section officers will be able to view it at the consumer complaints monitoring system (CCMS) portal and field officers’ mobile app. After taking action on the complaints, the officials have to update the action-taken status.

Tangedco’s distribution director has directed chief engineers and superintendent engineers to give wide publicity to the availability of this app so that it is beneficially used by consumers.

Consumers can download the “Tangedco mobile app” from the Google Play store and login using their mobile numbers. After login, the consumers have to create a four-digit login pin. They can pay electricity bills through their consumer service number. They could register a complaint on power failure, meter issues, billing and voltage fluctuation using their service connection numbers.

On damaged poles, energy theft, fire and conductor snapping, consumers would be able to register complaints even without their service number by making use of location services. Based on the location, the section office would be automatically selected and the consumer has to provide location details and attach a photograph.

Tangedco has already rolled out a mobile phone application for field staff to ensure consumer complaints are not missed and attended to without delay. An assistant engineer of the section office in a particular area will get all the complaints registered by consumers in different platforms on the mobile app and he/she can assign it to field staffers to attend to without any delay.

“The AEs are supposed to check the official web portal for complaints in their jurisdiction, but this app will take the complaints to their phone for speedy redressal,” said an official. The field staff too should update the work carried out on the application which the senior officials can review and make further instructions or close them.