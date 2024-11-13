Pay balance amount or Kanguva will be restrained: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed film producer KE Gnanavel Raja to deposit Rs 1.60 crore due amount payable to a private company or else will face restrainment from releasing ‘Kanguva’ on the scheduled date.

Justice Abdul Quddhose heard the plaint moved by Fuel Technologies International Private Limited claiming that KE Gnanavel Raja released Suriya Sivakumar starrer ‘Kanguva’ film worldwide under Studio Green without returning the due amount payable to their company.

The plaintiff company submitted that they signed an agreement with Gnanavel Raja in 2016 for the dubbing rights in all north Indian languages for three film projects under the Studio Green banner. It was also submitted that Rs 6.60 crores were given to the movie production house under the agreement.

However, two of the three projects were dropped, and Gnanavel Raja did not give the dubbing rights for the 2018 Suriya starrer movie ‘Thaanaa Serndha Koottam,’ hence violating the agreement.

On relentless demand of the company, the producer returned Rs 5 crore and promised to pay the balance amount he received from the company, said the plaintiff.

Gnanavel Raja has been dragging the issue without paying the money and releasing several films under his banner for more than five years. He is now releasing the extravagantly produced film ‘Kanguva’ on November 14 worldwide, said the plaintiff.

The plaintiff company sought the court to direct the Gnanavel Raja to pay Rs 1.60 crore, along with interest. After the submission, the judge directed the respondent to deposit the original principal amount of Rs 1.60 crore to the account of the High Court registry before the scheduled release date, or else the release would be restrained, ordered the judge.