Pay 25 per cent bonus to employees: PMK urges government `

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the transport employees and employees of other public sector units are getting the same percentage of Diwali bonus for 20 years, PMK has urged the government to increase the bonus to 25 per cent.

In a statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss said that the government is yet to make any announcement on bonus for employees despite only two weeks remaining for the Diwali festival.

"It is disappointing and condemnable that the government is lethargic in issues of employees. Bonuses will be given to employees of transport corporations, Tangedco, Aavin, Tasmac and others. Talks with the unions would commence before a month to ensure release of bonuses 20 days before the festival, " he said.

He added that as the government is yet to take any steps, employees are worried that the government may give only 10 per cent at the last minute similar to the previous year.

"In Tamil Nadu, a 20 per cent bonus is being provided. In 2020 and 2021, only 10 per cent bonus was paid citing Covid pandemic. Even after normalcy returned in 2022, only a 10 per cent bonus was paid. This injustice should not continue this year, " he said.

He urged the government to increase the bonus to 25 per cent as the employees are getting 20 per cent for 20 years and considering the increase in prices.

In a separate statement, party president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to cancel competitive exams for appointing teachers to government schools.

He demanded the government to conduct recruitment based on the eligibility test, which was held already.