Pawan Kalyan is ‘new MGR’ in TN, says state BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan was hailed as the ‘new MGR’ of Tamil Nadu by BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Monday, during a seminar on ‘One Nation, One Election’ held in Tiruvanmiyur.

Addressing the gathering, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran drew parallels between the political legacy of southern icons and Pawan Kalyan's emerging influence in Tamil Nadu.

"This is just the beginning. Pawan Kalyan should continue engaging with the people of Tamil Nadu. Tamil and Telugu share deep cultural ties — Bharathiyar even praised Telugu as being as sweet as Tamil. Just as NTR rose to prominence in Andhra Pradesh and MGR in Tamil Nadu, Pawan Kalyan now arrives as the new MGR," he said.

Backing the ONOE proposal, Nagenthran said the initiative could save over Rs 12,000 crore and significantly boost the country's GDP.

"CM Stalin claims simultaneous elections would lead to one-party rule, but the idea can still be implemented with fairness and justice," he said.

He also invited Pawan Kalyan to attend a major Muruga devotees' conference in Tiruparankundram, Madurai, scheduled for June 22.

BJP leader and Tamil Nadu ONOE convener Tamilisai Soundararajan said Pawan Kalyan's visit would reinforce Tamil Nadu's spiritual identity.

"This is not Periyar's land, but the land of Periyazhwar. It's not just Anna's land, it's also Andal's. Frequent elections damage the nation's economy, just as repeated childbirth strains a family's finances. Whether the sun rises or not, the lotus will bloom," she said, invoking the BJP's symbol.

BJP national leaders Arvind Menon, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, and R Arjunamoorthy were also present.

Meanwhile, more than 10 welcome banners featuring Pawan Kalyan were erected in Tiruvanmiyur for the BJP's ONOE event.

Notably, BJP’s former state president, K Annamalai's image appeared in only two of them.

His supporters on social media platforms alleged a deliberate attempt to sideline him during the event's promotions.