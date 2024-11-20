Pattukkottai temple official attacked; complaint lodged

TIRUCHY: Pattukkottai Sri Ranganatha Perumal temple cashier was attacked and the Executive Officer was threatened by the father-son trio after an altercation while asking to remove the temporary collection office on Tuesday.

The officials lodged a complaint demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

It is said that the consecration of the Sri Ranganatha Perumal temple controlled by the HR&CE was held recently for which Rajarathinam of the locality established a temporary collection centre to administer the consecration and the subsequent events including the distribution of Annadanam with the permission of the temple administration.

However, even after months of the consecration, Rajarathinam did not vacate the temporary collection centre and hence HR&CE department sent him legal notice three times. Despite all these, Rajarathinam did not close the centre.

Subsequently, on Monday, a team of HR&CE officials headed by Assistant Commissioner Kavitha along with Executive Officer Sathish Kumar and cashier Rangaraj went to the spot and asked Rajarathinam to vacate the office.

But Rajarathinam along with his sons Charan and Santhosh used abusive words against the Executive officer and warned him of dire consequences.

When the cashier Rangaraj attempted to pacify them, the trio attacked him and he fell unconscious and was soon rushed to Pattukkottai GH for treatment.

A complaint was lodged with the Pattukkottai police station but the police did not register a case.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Temple Administrative Officers Union approached the SP and Joint Commissioner of HR&CE and submitted a petition to immediately arrest the culprits and ensure the safety of the temple staff.