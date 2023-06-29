Pattukkottai: Take stern action against cops responsible for death of shop owner

CHENNAI: Leader of opposition (LoP) and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami demanded stern action against the police for instigating Roja Rajashekar, who was running a jewelry shop in Pattukkottai, to end his life. He demanded the government to announce a solatium of Rs 50 lakh to his family

The victim, aged about 58 years,allegedly took the extreme step following the police inquiry in connection with a stolen jewelry. Goldsmiths’ Association and Jewelry Association strongly condemned the police action, resulting in the death of Rajashekar.

When this kind of deaths due to police excess would come to an end, Palaniswami questioned the government. “The DGP (C Sylendra Babu), who is on the verge of retirement, should take stern action against the police personnel responsible for the death of Rajashekar. The victim was subjected to harassment and mental agony that forced him to end his life is unacceptable,” said the LoP.

He also demanded Chief Minister M K Stalin to take appropriate legal action against the police personnel involved in the case.