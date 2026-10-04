Pattinapakkam fishermen to stage black flag march on Loop Road today

CHENNAI: Fishermen from 10 coastal villages in Pattinapakkam have announced a black flag march today, opposing the State government's proposal to allocate land for the new Secretariat at Pattinapakkam.
The Mylapore Area All Fishermen Village Panchayat Council has called for the protest, demanding withdrawal of GO 564 for the new Assembly with Secretariat Complex construction at Pattinapakkam.
The protest will be held at 10 am at the Mullikuppam-Srinivasapuram Loop Road junction. Residents will also hoist black flags along the beach stretches of the 10 villages.
The fishermen had earlier staged a protest on September 29, demanding that the government withdraw the order and retain the land for the fishing community. The latest protest was announced as part of their continued opposition to the proposed land allocation.
According to the Fishermen Village Panchayat council, the land covered under Survey Nos. 4592 and 4593 was acquired under GO Ms no. 3313 dated October 10, 1957, specifically for the rehabilitation and long-term housing of local fishermen.
The council said diverting the land for the Secretariat project would violate the government's earlier commitment. It also cited State climate vulnerability assessments, claiming Mullikuppam is projected to remain safe from sea level rise until 2050 and 2100.
Fishermen urged the government to recognise the area as a fishermen residential zone under the CRZ Notification 2019.