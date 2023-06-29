Patna meeting of opposition has frightened PM Modi, says Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said that the meeting of non-BJP opposition held at Patna on June 23 to devise strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha election has frightened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the wedding of a party functionary in the city, Stalin, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scared now. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar successfully organised a meeting of non-BJP opposition parties at Patna on June 23 to devise strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The Prime Minister has toned down and softened his stance due to the fear caused by the Patna meeting.”

Criticising the ruling BJP’s renewed push to implement Uniform Civil Code, Stalin said, “Our PM says there must be communal riots and disruption in public order and there should be no two different laws. He thinks he could win (election) by fomenting communal tension and creating confusion.” Reiterating that the people are ready to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha election, Stalin said, “I appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu to be ready and be firm to defeat them (BJP) and sustain the Dravidian model govt. People must get ready to establish a secular government at the Centre, a government that fights for the people and guarantees the rights of the states.”

CM questions PM’s abstention from Manipur

Questioning the PM’s abstention from internal conflict torn Manipur, Stalin said, “Manipur is burning for 50 days now. So far, 150 people have died and thousands have fled the state. The Prime Minister has not visited the state till now.Union Minister Amit Shah has convened a meeting of all parties only after 50 dyas. This is the status of the BJP led union government.”

Tamil Nadu is Karunanidhi’s family

Taking strong exception to the PM’s recent jibe at the DMK among other parties vis-a-vis dynastic politics, the CM recalled Karunanidhi’s invitation to party cadres to attend party conferences with their families, and said, “Kalaignar always addressed everyone in Tamil Nadu, be it men or women, brothers or sisters, as siblings. The Prime Minister says, if you vote for the DMK, only the family of Karunanidhi will develop. Indeed, it is family politics. We are a family. Tamil Nadu is Karunanidhi’s family. Voting for the DMK is voting for the development of Tamil Nadu.”

Remarking that the PM was speaking without understanding the history, Stalin advised the PM to study the development of TN, which was ruled by the Dravidian movement for 50 years now, before speaking.