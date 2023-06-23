'Patna meet' cannot stop the hat-trick win of BJP in 2024: Vanathi

CHENNAI: "The gathering of 16 opposition parties in Patna cannot stop the hat-trick win of BJP in 2024," BJP's Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan said on Friday.



Responding to the opposition's 'Patna meet', the Coimbatore - South MLA in a tweet said that the BJP is facing the elections only by trusting the people.

"Whenever the Lok Sabha election comes, it is usual for the opposition to hold such a meeting. Apart from that, the Patna meeting is not important. Among the participants, except Congress, no one is a national party. Electoral politics is not about addition and subtraction. It is based on chemistry where people's emotions are involved. Therefore, the alliance of 16 parties and the gathering of opposition cannot stop the hat-trick victory of BJP in 2024. The achievements made in the last nine years by the BJP and trust the party enjoys from the people had propelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a global leader. India is the fifth largest economy in the world. In 2024, if BJP retains power, India will achieve the third position in terms of economy. All the people from Kumari to Himalayan know this, " she tweeted.

Slamming the opposition parties, the BJP woman leader said that many parties including DMK, Samajwadi, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Rashtriya Janata Dal which participated in the Patna meeting, are family-dominated parties with corruption charges.

"They have come together to help each other to escape from corruption cases and divert public, " Vanathi said.

Further, the Mahila Morcha president questioned the alliance of opposition parties.

"Will Trinamool ally with the Congress in West Bengal? Will AAP allot seats to Congress in Delhi and Punjab? How many seats will the Congress and the NCP give to Shiv Sena - UBT in Maharashtra? Will Congress form an alliance with left parties in Kerala? When there are so many questions sans answer, the possibility for the opposition is bleak," Vanathi Srinivasan added.