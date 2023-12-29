Patients admitted due to Ammonia gas leak in Ennore discharged

CHENNAI: All the patients who were admitted to the hospitals due to the Ammonia leakage in Ennore have been discharged post-recovery. The hospital authorities said that most of the patients were treated as inpatients and only six were admitted for a day.

A total of 42 people were admitted to Government Stanley Hospital and Aakash Hospital in Tiruvottiyur as they experienced difficulty in breathing on Wednesday morning. The majority of the patients were reported to be stable and six of them were under treatment.

The residents of the area in Ennore developed eye and chest irritation and were taken to the hospitals. Six people were admitted to Stanley Medical College and Hospital for treatment and three of them were put under the intensive care unit.

"All the six patients were discharged as their medical parameters were stable and they had recovered successfully after admission for a day," said a senior official from Stanley Medical College and Hospital.