Pasumai Thaayagam to launch alcohol-free TN campaign on October 2

Anbumani said alcohol consumption was linked to seven types of cancer, heart disease, hepatitis and around 200 diseases. He claimed that more than two lakh people die annually in the State due to alcohol consumption and that nearly 70% of them were primary earners, leaving their families without livelihood. He further claimed that 54 lakh people in the State currently required treatment for alcohol addiction.

He said more than 85% of families of alcohol dependent persons were burdened with debt and warned that continued addiction across generations could make the problem increasingly difficult to address.

Anbumani added that Mahatma Gandhi had strongly advocated a liquor-free India and described alcohol related problems as one of the biggest threats facing Tamil Nadu, citing their social, health and economic impact.