Pastor arrested for sexually assaulting divorced woman in Sivaganga

CHENNAI: A pastor was arrested for sexually assaulting a divorced woman who had come seeking absolution for her sins in Sivaganga district.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the accused, identified as Mahesh, had recently converted from Hinduism to Christianity and was serving in a church at Periyakottai in Sivaganga district.

He allegedly sexually assaulted the victim and impregnated her. Following the birth of the child, Mahesh refused to accept both the woman and the child.

Later, the woman filed a complaint, and the police arrested the pastor. An investigation into the matter is currently under way.