Passengers urge Railways to run Tirunelveli-Tambaram weekly specials via Pavoorchatram, Tenkasi

CHENNAI: Citing the positive response to the Deepavali special train that was operated from Tirunelveli to Tambaram via Ambai, Pavoorchatram, and Tenkasi, several passengers said the Southern Railway should consider operating the service on this route every Sunday.

Taking note of the demand from passengers, the railway authorities decided to use the empty coaches of the Tirunelveli - Purulia train, which was waiting for three days at the Tirunelveli railway station, and operated it as a special train, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Such was the reception for the train that tickets on it were sold out within a few minutes after the advance booking was opened, the report said, adding that passengers, particularly from the Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, opined that this train was a convenient option for them to travel to their hometowns during the weekend and return to Chennai on Sunday.

Pandiyaraja, president of the Tenkasi District Railway Passengers Association, said he has sent a petition to the senior officials of Southern Railway, pointing out how trains to Chennai from Tirunelveli, Pothikai, Kanniyakumari, Ananthapuri, Senthoor, Kollam, and other stations are fully booked, and no tickets are available in any class, not even the much more expensive Tatkal or Premium Tatkal options.

This shows that there would be good patronage for a weekly special train between Tirunelveli and Tambaram via Ambai, Pavoorchatram, and Tenkasi, and also Madurai to Chennai, he said. In the letter, he added that this would help people from the southern districts while also generating revenue for Railways.

Pandiyaraja added that the zonal railway should consider the upcoming festival holidays like Christmas, New Year, and Pongal, and operate the service every Sunday between Tirunelveli and Chennai via Pavoorchatram and Tenkasi.