Passengers stranded as TNSTC staff stir disrupts bus services in Kotagiri

The agitation was triggered by the death of Kannan (47), a TNSTC driver from Edapalli village, who met with a fatal accident near Dharapuram in Tirupur while operating a bus to Madurai.

According to the protesting employees, Kannan had been subjected to excessive work pressure. They said he had operated an early morning service from Kotagiri to Mysuru around 5 a.m. and, due to heavy traffic congestion, returned to Ooty only around 9 p.m, a few days ago. He was immediately instructed to take up another duty of driving a bus to Coimbatore.

The workers further alleged that when Kannan expressed his inability to continue duty due to ill health and requested deployment of another driver, he was placed under suspension. Although the suspension order was later revoked, he was subsequently transferred from the Kotagiri depot to the Mettupalayam transport depot, a move they claimed caused him significant mental stress.

Following these developments, Kannan was involved in a fatal road accident while driving a bus near Dharapuram. In response, more than 100 employees of the Kotagiri transport depot gathered outside the premises early Monday morning and launched a flash strike, refusing to report for duty. They alleged that excessive workload, disciplinary action, and transfer-related stress contributed to the circumstances leading to the driver’s death.