Passenger traffic volume increased by 88% in SR in 2022-23 fiscal

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has recorded a significant 88% increase in the passenger traffic in the zone in 2022-23 fiscal.

Highlighting the achievements of the zone at the 68th Railway Week Celebration held at Dr B R Ambedkar Arangam in ICF, R N Singh, general manager of Southern Railway said that the passenger traffic (originating passenger volume) of the zone increased by 88% to 640 million in the 2022-23 fiscal. The originating passenger volume rose to 640 million in the fiscal year compared to 339 million in the financial year before that.

Likewise the freight handling of the zone also saw a 24.3% growth from 30.568 million tons to 37.995 million tons during the period. The gross earnings of the zone soared to Rs 9,956 crore, the General Manager pointed out. Earnings from passenger traffic increased by 79% to Rs 6,346.62 crore in 2022-23.

Taking credit for the zone winning the inter-railway shield for outstanding safety and commercial performance in 2023, the GM said that in 2022-23, the zone added 37 kms of new line (Tiruturaipoondi to Agasthiyamalai), completed 101.59kms of doubling and 90kms of gauge conversion in the financial year. As per the presentation made during the celebration, SR zone has achieved 91.3% of route kilometres of electrification at 4,608 route kilometres and 114 stations were taken up under Amrut Bharat statin scheme.

The zone has also 'rehabilitated' 102 bridges by eliminating 54 manned Level Crossings and interlocking 60 level crossings.

Enhanced maximum permissible speed for 1,710 route kms

Total length

130kmph = 269kms

110kmph = 1,079 kms

100kmph = 283kms

General Manager Singh said that the zone was a frontrunner in commissioning of projects, uprgrading infrastructure, increasing sectional speed, introduction of modern coaches and improving passenger amenities. The GM handed over an inter-divisional overall efficiency shield to Chennai Division and distributed 38 efficiency shields for outstanding performance in different areas of railway working. About 17 officers and 82 staff were also honoured with individual awards for meritorious performance.