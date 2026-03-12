Passenger traffic from Coimbatore to Gulf drops 50%

Flight services between Coimbatore and Abu Dhabi have remained suspended for the past 13 days, while flights to Sharjah have only partially resumed, with a sharp decline in passenger numbers.

Until recently, more than 30 flights were operated daily from Coimbatore to international destinations such as Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, in addition to several domestic routes across India. However, flight operations were severely disrupted following the outbreak of conflict in the region, and services have yet to return to normal.