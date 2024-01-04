Passenger holding passport obtained with fake docus held at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: A 54-year-old passenger bound for Malaysia was arrested by the immigration officials in Tiruchy airport for getting a passport with fake documents on Wednesday.

It is said, the immigration officer Pawan Kumar on Wednesday was verifying the documents of passengers bound for Malaysia.

When he inspected the passport of Mohammed Tajudeen from Perungulam in Ramanathapuram district, the official found that the address and date of birth were fake.

Further inquiry found that Mohemmed Tajudeen had created fake documents to get his passport.

Subsequently, he was handed over to the airport police who arrested him. Further investigations are on.