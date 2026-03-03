Passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Sri Lanka to resume from March 6

CHENNAI: The passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam and Sri Lanka will resume from March 6 (Friday), the Managing Director of Shipping, Sundarrajan, told reporters, according to a report by Daily Thanthi.
The Sivaganga passenger ferry previously operated six days a week between Nagapattinam Port and Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka.
The service had been temporarily suspended since November 2025 due to adverse weather conditions linked to climate factors
The ferry service from Nagapattinam Port to Kankesanthurai will now recommence from March 6. There is no change in passenger fares or cargo capacity.
He further stated that work on the new vessel has been completed and all necessary operational certificates have been obtained. The new ship is expected to arrive at Nagapattinam Port in the second week of this month.