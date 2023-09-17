Pass Vanniyar reservation Bill: Ramadoss to TN government

CHENNAI: Warning the government that he can not rein in Vanniyar youths on reservation issue, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the government to pass a Bill to implement reservation for Vanniyar caste.

In his statement, the senior leader said that Sunday was the 36th anniversary of death of 21 persons, who died due to police firing while demanding for separate reservation for Vanniyars.

"We got 10.50 per cent reservation Vanniyars during the regime of Edappadi K Palaniswami. Even though the Madras High Court ordered against the reservation, Supreme Court allowed the government to implement the reservation after collecting certain data. As the deadline for Tamil Nadu Backward Class Commission to submit recommendation is ending in 24 days, there is no progress, " he said.

He added that PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss met Chief Minister MK Stalin twice and leader GK Mani also met ministers. "Wherever I go, Vanniyar youths are asking about the reservation. I don't have answer. And I can not control them for long. Government should understand this. Government should receive the recommendation of the commission before the assembly session and pass a Bill, " he urged.

He also requested the government to release a white paper on share of each community under 69 per cent reservation and 31 per cent general quota.