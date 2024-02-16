Pass resolution on Mekedatu Dam issue: PMK's S Ramadoss urges TN govt

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the State government to pass a resolution in the State Assembly condemning Karnataka for trying to build Mekedatu Dam and demanding the Central government to cancel permission issued to prepare a draft project report.

In a statement, the senior leader said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced in the Assembly that construction works for the dam would commence soon.

"It is condemnable of the Karnataka government for violating the Supreme Court order. The court imposed an interim stay on Cauvery Water Management Authority from discussing the project. However, the Authority handed over the responsibility of reviewing the draft project report to the Central Water Commission," he added.

Ramadoss pointed out that the neighbouring state cannot construct any dam across Cauvery as per an agreement of 1924. Also, the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal said in its final judgment that Karnataka could not build dams without the consent of Tamil Nadu.

"Despite these, Karnataka takes measures to construct the dam and the central agencies are supporting it. This is against the federal principle. The Central government should revoke permission given for the preparation of a draft project report. Moreover, the Central government should warn Karnataka. Putting forth these demands, the Tamil Nadu government should pass a resolution in its Assembly," he urged.