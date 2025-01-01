TN BJP core panel meet on Jan 3; party rejig, poll strategy on cards

CHENNAI: The State BJP unit is set to convene its core committee meeting on January 3 at Kamalalayam under the leadership of the BJP national (organisation) general secretary BL Santhosh.

The meeting assumes importance in the backdrop of the ongoing organisational elections of the party. With the participation of senior leader BL Santhosh, the meeting is likely to have a significant bearing on the party's organisational and poll strategy in Tamil Nadu.

Sources revealed that the Mandal presidential elections have already been completed, and in-charges have been appointed to oversee the poll process.

"A key announcement regarding the appointment of district presidents is expected to be made after the core committee meeting," sources said.

The meeting will also provide a platform for discussions on the organisational elections, which are currently underway.

Party leaders are expected to engage in deliberations on the poll process, focusing on strengthening the party's organisational machinery in the State.