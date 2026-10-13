Party fund case: Madras High Court recalls DMK’s ‘goat’s beard’ jibe as Mahesh insists on Guv nod

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday questioned when the DMK began invoking the Governor’s powers, recalling that the party had earlier described the Governor’s post as unnecessary, comparing it to a “goat’s beard”, while hearing a plea by former minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to quash an FIR against him, citing that the mandatory approval from Lok Bhavan hasn't been secured.
Justice V Lakshminarayanan raised the question after counsel for Anbil Mahesh argued that prior approval under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act had been obtained from the Government Secretary instead of the Governor. The judge then asked why the DMK, which was opposed to the Governor's powers, was keen on a nod from the same gubernatorial head. The judge also asked when Mahesh was intended to file an anticipatory bail petition.
The case stems from a complaint by the former general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, alleging that its president, BT Arasukumar, and other office-bearers collected money from private schools on the promise of securing no-objection certificates (NOCs), licences, recognition and renewals but failed to fulfil their assurances.
The FIR was initially registered under Sections 316(5) and 318(4), read with Section 3(5), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Subsequently, the prosecution filed an alteration report before the Metropolitan Magistrate seeking to add Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and name Anbil Mahesh as an accused. The former minister moved the High Court seeking to quash the FIR.
In its counter-affidavit, the Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) denied the allegation that the case was registered after a four-year delay. It said the complaint was received on June 23, 2026, and the FIR was registered on June 27, 2026.
The CCB said the investigation had revealed that money was collected from school managements in the name of party funds and that material had emerged indicating Mahesh’s alleged role in demands concerning private schools.
Maintaining that the Governor’s approval was not required and that the investigation was ongoing, the CCB urged the court to dismiss the petition. It argued that quashing the FIR or staying the investigation would prejudice the collection and preservation of evidence.
The court posted the matter to October 29, 2026.