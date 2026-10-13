Party fund case: Madras High Court recalls DMK’s ‘goat’s beard’ jibe as Mahesh insists on Guv nod

Justice V Lakshminarayanan raised the question after counsel for Anbil Mahesh argued that prior approval under Section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act had been obtained from the Government Secretary instead of the Governor. The judge then asked why the DMK, which was opposed to the Governor's powers, was keen on a nod from the same gubernatorial head. The judge also asked when Mahesh was intended to file an anticipatory bail petition.

The case stems from a complaint by the former general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association, alleging that its president, BT Arasukumar, and other office-bearers collected money from private schools on the promise of securing no-objection certificates (NOCs), licences, recognition and renewals but failed to fulfil their assurances.