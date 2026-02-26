Parties urge CEC for single-phase polls, appreciate 'neat' SIR in Tamil Nadu

The CEC, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held detailed discussions with recognised national and State political parties in Chennai on Thursday.

ECI officials said several political parties urged the Commission to take stringent measures to curb the use of money power and the distribution of freebies during elections. Some parties sought an increase in the number of flying squads to prevent malpractices.

Most political parties appreciated the ECI for the peaceful and smooth conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.