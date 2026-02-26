Parties urge CEC for single-phase polls, appreciate 'neat' SIR in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has assured recognised political parties that the forthcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu will be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.
The CEC, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held detailed discussions with recognised national and State political parties in Chennai on Thursday.
ECI officials said several political parties urged the Commission to take stringent measures to curb the use of money power and the distribution of freebies during elections. Some parties sought an increase in the number of flying squads to prevent malpractices.
Most political parties appreciated the ECI for the peaceful and smooth conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu.
Responding to the concerns, CEC Gyanesh Kumar assured that elections would be conducted strictly in accordance with the law. He reiterated that the poll panel would firmly clamp down on all inducement-related activities.
Most parties requested that the Assembly election be conducted in a single phase. Some also urged the ECI to take festival dates into account while finalising the poll schedule. The CEC assured that these aspects would be duly considered.
Additional Chief Electoral Officers A Sivagnanam and V Sridhar, along with Joint Chief Electoral Officers Srutanjay Narayanan and R Manuel Raj, participated in and coordinated the meeting.
Representatives of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, Naam Tamilar Katchi Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Bharatiya Janata Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, and National People's Party participated in the meeting and submitted their representations.