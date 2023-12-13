Parties raise alarm over Parliament security breach

CHENNAI: Political parties in the state raised alarm over the shocking breach of security in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.



Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, in a message posted on micro blogging site 'X', said, "The unprecedented security breach in the parliament poses a dangerous threat to our august temple of democracy. Swift action must be taken without delay."

Appealing for "launching a prompt investigation, fixing accountability, and implementing measures to prevent future lapses, " the CM said that protection of the vital institution (Parliament) with all the might at our command must be ensured. Stalin posted the message with a hashtag #Parliamentattack.

Echoing his father's views, state sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the incident of hurling smoke canisters and attempting to storm towards the Lok Sabha speaker's chair demonstrated an alarming breach of security in the Parliament. "I strongly condemn this appalling incident and urge the union government for an immediate investigation to swiftly assign accountability. It's high time that Parliament's security is improved to prevent such incidents in the future, " he tweeted.

State Congress president KS Alagiri sought an appropriate inquiry into the security breach and urged the union home ministry to ensure the security of the Parliamentarians. In a statement, Alagiri said that the BJP MP who facilitated the entry of the two intruders must also be probed and the background of the intruders and their intentions must be unearthed.