Parties in Tamil Nadu barring BJP join anti-delimitation bandwagon

CHENNAI: Parties on both sides of the political spectrum in Tamil Nadu, barring the state BJP and a few of its allies, on Tuesday joined the anti-delimitation bandwagon led by the ruling DMK and voiced against any attempt to reduce the Parliamentary representation or undermine the political rights of Tamil Nadu.

Even the PMK, which was a part of the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and principal opposition party AIADMK expressed solidarity with the DMK regime, which has been raising serious apprehensions about the reported delimitation exercise, which, if done based on current population, would reduce the representation of the state in the Parliament and disproportionately increase the influence of the northern states.

Makkal Neethi Maiam president Kamal Haasan

There is no need to alter the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha now. Only the number of Assembly constituencies must be increased in proportion to the population, not the Parliamentary constituencies. After not undertaking a population census by citing COVID-19, they are implementing it in 2026 to mobilise Hindi-speaking states that have politically favourable situations, and thereby win with a majority. We are dreaming of an all-inclusive INDIA. They are trying to create a ‘HINDIA’. Why are you trying to stick something not broken? There is no need to send a well-oiled democracy repeatedly to the workshop. Whichever way the delimitation exercise is undertaken; it will only affect the non-Hindi-speaking states. The attempt threatening to jeopardize federal principles is unwanted

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar

States like Tamil Nadu have controlled the population by working strenuously. Population increased in northern states because they failed to take such initiatives. Only if the existing tally of 39 seats is not reduced for Tamil Nadu post-delimitation, it would be a decision acceptable to all. If delimitation is undertaken without altering the existing tally of 543 seats and on the basis of the existing average population per Lok Sabha constituency, no state will be affected.

TNCC president and Sriperumbudur MLA K Selvaperunthagai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said recently in Tamil Nadu that the existing tally of Lok Sabha of Tamil Nadu would not be reduced. Some parties are endorsing his view that there would be no change for Tamil Nadu. He (Amit Shah) did not say anywhere the seats of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan would not be increased. We all know what they are planning. Let us all join and support the decisions taken by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan

The United States is a country with 50 states. They have retained the same numbers of seats for the last 100 years. Only such a representative democracy functions even there. Hence, the existing number of seats must not change.VCK welcomes the Joint Action Committee comprising MPs of south India.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss

This meeting is essential and an emergency. The major reason for it is the statement of union home minister Amit Shah’s categorical statement in Coimbatore that Tamil Nadu’s representation would not be reduced. But, he never said how much would they increase for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The union government is pondering over delimitation. Hence, this meeting is essential. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister must meet his southern state counterparts and mount legal and political pressure on the issue.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay

The union government must decide on delimitation based on a consensus reached among all states. That would be a fitting tribute to the architect of our Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar. If the union government decides unilaterally on the delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies on the principle of ‘equal population representation from each MP’, it would only be seen as an attempt to destroy the political significance of southern states. It would be unacceptable if the government could be formed at the centre by merely winning a few northern states.

ALSO READ:

PM Modi should give assurance for delimitation in Parliament, urge TN parties at meet