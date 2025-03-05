PM Modi should give assurance for delimitation in Parliament, urge TN parties at meet

CHENNAI: The all-party meeting led by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday unanimously resolved to strongly oppose the population based delimitation of Parliamentary constituencies which is posing a major threat to the federal structure of the country and right to political representation of Tamil Nadu among the southern states.

The meeting also insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must give an assurance in the Parliament to freeze the number of LS seats for another 30 years or if a delimitation exercise were to be undertaken, the representation of the southern states must be increased commensurate with the existing rate of apportionment of seats in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which was done on the basis of the 1971 population.

Reading out the resolution at the meeting attended by 58 of the 63 invited parties, Stalin thanked the participating leaders and said that it was unfair to reduce the Parliamentary representation of Tamil Nadu among the southern states for effectively implementing the population control measures.

“To encourage all states to effectively undertake population growth control measures, Prime Minister Narendra Modi must give an assurance in the Parliament to retain (freeze) the existing number of Lok Sabha seats for another 30 years, as did former Prime Minister A B Vajpayee in 2001, calculating the LS seats on the basis of 1971 population figures,” the resolution urged.

The all-party meeting also urged that if the existing number of MP seats were to be increased in the Parliament, the Constitution must be suitably amended to increase Tamil Nadu among the southern states’ representation in both Houses of the Parliament commensurate with existing rate of representation of seats of all states in the Parliament which was done on the basis of 1971 population.

Reiterating that Tamil Nadu was not opposed to delimitation, the parties resolved that delimitation must not be a punishment for effectively implementing socioeconomic welfare schemes in the last 50 years.

“These are the bare minimum requests of Tamil Nadu. A joint action committee of MPs of all southern states would be constituted to further the aforesaid causes and raise public awareness over the same,” the resolution read, announcing that invitations would be duly sent to concerned political parties in all southern states in this regard.

Earlier, speaking at the meeting, Chief Minister Stalin said, “Delimitation is an issue affecting the entire south India. I wish there would be no disagreement on the issue. This is a threat to the political rights and federalism of the country.”

The state BJP, its allies TMC and Puthiya Neethi Katchi, Naam Tamizhar Katchi and Puthiya Tamizhagam abstained from the meeting, which was attended by BJP ally PMK, principal opposition party AIADMK, actor Vijay’s TVK and INDIA bloc parties besides other registered parties.