Parties condemn Guv for returning Bills

CHENNAI: Condemnation poured in from various quarters as Governor RN Ravi returned 10 Bills passed by the State Assembly.

The ruling DMK and its allies slammed the governor for returning the Bill after the Supreme Court took serious note of the petition moved by the Tamil Nadu government against the governor's delay in giving assent to the Bills.

Talking to media persons here, DMK organizing secretary R S Bharathi reacted to the reported return of the Bill and said, "We don't bother about the governor. Let him do whatever he wants. Everyone in Tamil Nadu knows about his behaviour. We will discharge our duty. If he stands in the way of the government implementing welfare schemes, he will stand to lose."

Echoing the views, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said, "If he would return the bill during Sanakariah's demise, it shows the height of his arrogance. People of Tamil Nadu will understand it."

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan demanded the recall of the governor and said, "It is a high-handed approach. He (Governor) is hurting the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu. VCK condemns his approach. CM has coordinated a special Assembly session in this regard. VCK welcomes it. VCK requests the CM to unanimously adopt a resolution in the House demanding the recall of the incumbent governor."