Participate actively in anti-plastics movement, CM Stalin tells people

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday appealed to the people to actively participate in the #Meendummanjapai Movement to discourage excessive and unwanted use of plastics.

Taking to Twitter to extend his World Environment Day message, Stalin said, “People should actively participate in the movement #Meendummanjapai we have started against excessive and unnecessary plastic use. Segregate plastics waste while disposing of it.”

Afforestation, tree planting drives and use of non-conventional energy sources, treatment of industrial effluents and discouraging pollution prone projects would only help preserve the environment and restore the ecology, State Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan tweeted. Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin kick started the planting of saplings at Greenways road in the city as part of planting 10,000 saplings in the city with an objective to reduce environmental pollution.