The head was totally damaged and the police retrieved the body and sent it to the Tiruchy GH.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|6 Feb 2024 12:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-02-06 00:00:37.0  )
Partially charred body of woman found at Kollidam bridge in Tiruchy
Representative Image

TIRUCHY: A partially charred body of a woman was found at Kollidam bridge in Tiruchy on Monday.

According to Kollidam police, they received information that a body of a woman was lying at the Kollidam bridge and soon, a team of police rushed to the spot and retrieved the partially burnt body of a woman between 45 and 50 years old.

The head was totally damaged and the police retrieved the body and sent it to the Tiruchy GH. The police also have registered a case and collected a few pieces of evidence from the spot. Further investigations are on.

Tamil Naducharred bodyKollidam bridgeinvestigationsTiruchy GH
DTNEXT Bureau

