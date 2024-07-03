Partial/full cancellations of EMU train services in Arakkonam-Renigunta section; check details here

CHENNAI: Two EMU train services in Arakkonam – Renigunta section have been fully or partially cancelled for eight hours, from 10 pm on July 4 to 6 am on July 5, said a Southern Railway statement.

It is fully or partially cancelled for another eight hours --- from 10 pm on July 6 to 6 am on July 7 owing to engineering works.

Additionally, the Tiruttani – Arakkonam EMU local leaving Tiruttani at 11:10 pm is fully cancelled on July 4 and 6.

The Moore Market Complex – Tiruttani EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 8:10 pm is also partially cancelled between Arakkonam and Tiruttani on July 4 and 6, the statement added.