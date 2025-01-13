Partial relief for UGC-NET aspirants from TN as exam on Pongal day postponed

CHENNAI: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday postponed the UGC-NET December 2024 Exam scheduled on 15th January 2025 after receiving representations to postpone the UGC NET December 2024 examination on account of Pongal, Makar Sankranti and other festivals on 15th January 2025.

The New date of exam will announce later, as per reports.

Examination scheduled on 16th January 2025 will be conducted as per earlier schedule.

Earlier, Chief Minister Stalin has urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to reschedule the upcoming UGC-NET exams, which are set to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from January 13 to 16, 2025.

The dates overlap with the Pongal festival, a significant cultural celebration in Tamil Nadu.

In his letter to the Union Minister, CM Stalin highlighted Pongal’s deep cultural and traditional roots, describing it as a “3,000-year-old embodiment of Tamil heritage.”

The festival, celebrated for four days starting January 13, involves extensive family and community gatherings, making the scheduled exam period challenging for aspirants in the state.