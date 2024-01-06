Partial cancellation, rescheduling, short termination of train services

CHENNAI: Due to engineering maintenance work in Salem division the following changes are made in the pattern of services: Train 16844 Palghat Town-Tiruchchirappalli Express leaving at 6.30 am on January 8 and 11 will be partially cancelled between Erode and Tiruchchirappalli Jn, and short terminated at Erode.

Train 16844 Palghat Town-Tiruchchirappalli Express leaving at 6.30 am on January 19, 23, 25 and 30 will be partially cancelled between Karur and Tiruchchirappalli Jn, and short terminated at Karur.

Train 16843 Tiruchchirappalli-Palakkad Town Express scheduled to leave at 1 pm on January 19 will be rescheduled to leave at 3 pm (late by 2 hours). Train 16843 Tiruchchirappalli-Palakkad Town Express scheduled to leave at 1 pm on January 23, 25 and 30 will be rescheduled to leave at 2 pm (late by 1 hour).