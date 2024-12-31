Partial cancellation of unreserved express trains due to engineering works at Jolarpettai

CHENNAI: Two unreserved express trains will be partially cancelled on December 31 (Tuesday) owing to engineering works at Jolarpettai.

Train no 06412 Erode-Jolarpettai train, scheduled to leave Erode at 6 am, will be partially cancelled between Tirupattur-Jolarpettai.

Train no 06411 Jolarpettai-Erode train, scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 3.10 pm, will be partially cancelled between Jolarpettai-Tirupattur.

The trains will run only between Erode - Tirupattur - Erode, added the note from Southern Railway.