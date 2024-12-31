Begin typing your search...

    Partial cancellation of unreserved express trains due to engineering works at Jolarpettai

    Train no 06412 Erode-Jolarpettai train, scheduled to leave Erode at 6 am, will be partially cancelled between Tirupattur-Jolarpettai

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|31 Dec 2024 8:52 AM IST
    Partial cancellation of unreserved express trains due to engineering works at Jolarpettai
    X

    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Two unreserved express trains will be partially cancelled on December 31 (Tuesday) owing to engineering works at Jolarpettai.

    Train no 06412 Erode-Jolarpettai train, scheduled to leave Erode at 6 am, will be partially cancelled between Tirupattur-Jolarpettai.

    Train no 06411 Jolarpettai-Erode train, scheduled to leave Jolarpettai at 3.10 pm, will be partially cancelled between Jolarpettai-Tirupattur.

    The trains will run only between Erode - Tirupattur - Erode, added the note from Southern Railway.

    Southern RailwayExpress TrainsTrain cancellation
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick