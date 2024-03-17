Partial cancellation of trains and special train service: Check deets here

CHENNAI: The railways on Monday stated that three trains from and to Tamil Nadu have been partially cancelled as part of engineering works. The railways also announced a special train service from MGR Chennai Central to Gorakhpur on Monday.

Train No. 16853, Tirupati-Villupuram Express, leaving Tirupati at 13.40 hrs on and from Monday, will be partially cancelled between Tirupati and Katpadi. The train will commence service from Katpadi.

Train No. 06754 Tirupati-Arakkonam MEMU Express leaving Tirupati at 15.45 hrs on Monday will be partially cancelled between Tirupati and Renigunta. The train will commence service from Renigunta.

Train No. 06728 Tirupati-Moore Market Complex MEMU Express, leaving Tirupati at 13.35 hrs on 17th March to 18th March 2024, will be partially cancelled between Tirupati and Renigunta. The train will commence service from Renigunta.

Train No. 06089 Chennai Central-Gorakhpur one-way special train will leave Chennai Central at 23.20 hrs on Monday, a press release added.