Partial cancellation of MEMU trains between Katpadi and Vellore announced; check details

CHENNAI: Two MEMU trains are partially cancelled owing to engineering works between Katpadi and Vellore

Cantonment railway stations from 12 to 14 August, said a Southern Railway statement.

Arakkonam – Vellore Cantonment MEMU, leaving Arakkonam at 07:20 am is partially cancelled between Katpadi and Vellore Cantonment from 12 to 14 August.

Vellore Cantonment – Arakkonam MEMU, leaving Vellore Cantonment at 10:00 am is partially cancelled between Vellore Cantonment and Katpadi from 12 to 14 August, added the statement.