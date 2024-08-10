Begin typing your search...

Partial cancellation of MEMU trains between Katpadi and Vellore announced; check details

Cantonment railway stations from 12 to 14 August, said a Southern Railway statement.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 Aug 2024 4:39 PM GMT
Partial cancellation of MEMU trains between Katpadi and Vellore announced; check details
X

MEMU train

CHENNAI: Two MEMU trains are partially cancelled owing to engineering works between Katpadi and Vellore

Cantonment railway stations from 12 to 14 August, said a Southern Railway statement.

Arakkonam – Vellore Cantonment MEMU, leaving Arakkonam at 07:20 am is partially cancelled between Katpadi and Vellore Cantonment from 12 to 14 August.

Vellore Cantonment – Arakkonam MEMU, leaving Vellore Cantonment at 10:00 am is partially cancelled between Vellore Cantonment and Katpadi from 12 to 14 August, added the statement.

MEMU trainspartial cancellationKatpadiVellore CantonmentSouthern RailwayArakkonam
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick