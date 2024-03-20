Partial cancellation of EMU trains between Ponneri - Minjur: Check here

CHENNAI: Southern Railway announced partial cancellation of EMU train services between Ponneri and Minjur railway stations on March 21,22 and 24 from 09:25 hrs to 11:45 hrs.

The trains were cancelled as part of ongoing maintenance works between Chennai Central and Gudur section, a Southern Railway press release said.

Train No. 42009, Moore Market Complex – Gummidipoondi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 09:00 hrs is partially cancelled between Minjur and Gummidipoondi on 21st, 23rd & 24th March.

Train No. 42014, Gummidipoondi – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Gummidipoondi at 09:55 hrs is partially cancelled between Gummidipoondi and Minjur on 21st, 23rd & 24th March.

Train No. 42601, Chennai Beach – Gummidipoondi EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 09:40 hrs is partially cancelled between Ennore and Gummidipoondi on 21st, 23rd & 24th March.

Train No. 42013, Moore Market Complex – Gummidipoondi EMU local leaving Moore Market Complex at 10:35 hrs is partially cancelled between Minjur and Gummidipoondi on 21st, 23rd & 24th March.

Train No. 42604, Gummidipoondi – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Gummidipoondi at 10:55 hrs is partially cancelled between Gummidipoondi and Minjur on 21st, 23rd & 24th March.

Train No. 42408, Sullurupeta – Moore Market Complex EMU local leaving Sullurupeta at 10:00 hrs is partially cancelled between Gummidipoondi and Moore Market Complex on 21st, 23rd & 24th March.