Partial cancellation and short termination of train services

CHENNAI: Train no. 22671 Chennai Egmore – Madurai Tejas Express leaving Chennai Egmore at 06.00 am on January 7 and 11 will be partially cancelled between Tiruchy and Madurai. The train will short terminate at Tiruchy.

Train no. 09520 Okha – Madurai Special leaving Okha at 10.00 pm on January 6 will be partially cancelled between Villupuram and Madurai. The train will short terminate at Villupuram.

Train no. 16845 Erode – Sengottai Express leaving Erode at 2.00 pm on January 3 and 6 will be partially cancelled between Karur and Sengottai. The train will short terminate at Karur.

Train no.16731 Palakkad – Tiruchendur Express leaving Palakkad at 06.00 am on January 9 and 11 will be partially cancelled between Dindigul and Tiruchendur. The train will short terminate at Dindigul.