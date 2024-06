Partial cancellation and short termination of DEMU and express trains announced; check details

CHENNAI: Train no 16188 Ernakulam – Karaikal Express leaving Ernakulam at 22.25 hrs on 27 June and 1 July, Train no 16175 Chennai Egmore - Karaikal express leaving Chennai Egmore at 21.00 hrs on 2 July will be short terminated at Nagappattinam.

The trains will be partially cancelled between Nagappattinam and Karaikal.

Train No. 16187 Karaikal – Ernakulam Express leaving Karaikal at 16.30 hrs on 3 July will originate from Nagappattinam at 17.05 hrs.

The train will be partially cancelled between Karaikal and Nagappattinam, added the release.